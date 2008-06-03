Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Hires Goldman, et al. Now What?

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as financial advisers in the event the rumoured $46 billion takover bid from the Belgian brewer InBev comes to fruition (BUD claims the banks are there to advise them on “strategic options”).



So what happens now? The stock has been on a steady uptick since the acquisition talks and now sits at just under $58. The orginal InBev rumour had a buyout price circulating around $65, although some analysts think that if BUD (or a patriotic congress) puts up a fight, InBev may need to throw $70/share at the deal. Plus there are questions if InBev can acutally line up the financing (Reuters called it a “big ask”). Also, brewing giant SABMiller has very quietly said they’ll sell for less than BUD.

So, Is BUD attractively priced? Will the InBev deal go through? If BUD puts up a fight will InBev bail for SABMiller? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

See Also:

InBev One Step Closer To Buying BUD, Lines Up The Money (BUD)

Recession-Resistant Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Friends Thriving In Bear Market (BUD, TAP, SAM, WVVI)

Busch Family Pretends It Still Controls Anheuser-Busch, But Can’t Block BUD/InBev Deal (BUD)

Americans Horrified That Belgian InBev Might Buy BUD–Demand Higher Price (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.