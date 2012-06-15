Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Family Feud: CEO's Uncle, Adolphus Busch, Joins InBev Team

As InBev (slowly) puts the wheels in motion to remove Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) board, a new character in the drama is emerging: Adolphus Busch IV. Adolphus, BUD’s founder’s great grandson, is not to be confused with his nephew, Augustus Busch IV, the founder’s great great grandson, who is BUD’s much-ridiculed CEO (a.k.a. “The Fourth”).



Adolphus is a nominee for InBev’s new slate of directors and appears ready to sell BUD to InBev and say “good riddance.” So who is this modern-day Benedict Arnold / shareholder hero, anyway? Here are some fun facts (MarketWatch):

Adolphus Busch IV has been a vocal proponent of the buyout from the start.

Adolphus thinks an InBev buyout could be “a blessing for everybody.”

Adolphus hasn’t spent much time directly involved in the company, but still has made a career working with beer makers.

Adolphus lives outside St. Louis on a 2,000-acre working farm and has generally stayed out of the public eye.

Adolphus is a generous contributor to wetlands conservation work and uses solar energy to power his home.

Adolphus gave the maximum allowed contribution to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton during the Presidential primary

Since reports of the InBev offer first surfaced, Adolphus has been selling some of his stock, unloading about 20,000 shares, or roughly 10% of his total holdings.

No word on how Adolphus and Augustus get along at Busch family barbecues.

Picture from MarketWatch

