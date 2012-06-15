Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Family Feud: CEO's Uncle, Adolphus Busch, Joins InBev Team

As InBev (slowly) puts the wheels in motion to remove Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) board, a new character in the drama is emerging: Adolphus Busch IV. Adolphus, BUD’s founder’s great grandson, is not to be confused with his nephew, Augustus Busch IV, the founder’s great great grandson, who is BUD’s much-ridiculed CEO (a.k.a. “The Fourth”).
Adolphus is a nominee for InBev’s new slate of directors and appears ready to sell BUD to InBev and say “good riddance.” So who is this modern-day Benedict Arnold / shareholder hero, anyway? Here are some fun facts (MarketWatch):
- Adolphus Busch IV has been a vocal proponent of the buyout from the start.
- Adolphus thinks an InBev buyout could be “a blessing for everybody.”
- Adolphus hasn’t spent much time directly involved in the company, but still has made a career working with beer makers.
- Adolphus lives outside St. Louis on a 2,000-acre working farm and has generally stayed out of the public eye.
- Adolphus is a generous contributor to wetlands conservation work and uses solar energy to power his home.
- Adolphus gave the maximum allowed contribution to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton during the Presidential primary
- Since reports of the InBev offer first surfaced, Adolphus has been selling some of his stock, unloading about 20,000 shares, or roughly 10% of his total holdings.
No word on how Adolphus and Augustus get along at Busch family barbecues.
