Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Buys Remaining Interest In Indian Joint Venture

The Busch Family and St. Louis may be doing all they can to avoid having Anheuser-Busch (BUD) swallowed by foreign rival InBev, but BUD’s most recent acquisition wasn’t part of that plan.



BUD announced Friday it will buy the remaining 50% of the Crown Beers India joint venture from its partner, Crown International. No price was disclosed. Since the acquisition isn’t of a wholly owned Indian company, the “hypocrite” label need not apply.

Also, this acquisition is not the “poison pill” a purchase of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo would have been: Ann Gilpin, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago, doesn’t believe this deal “would mean much in the way of (A-B) fending off InBev, certainly not to the same scale that a Grupo Modelo acquisition would.”

