Anheuser-Busch (BUD) CEO A. Busch IV: Why Does Everyone Think I'm Just An Incompetent Playboy?

The Wall Street Journal’s Holman Jenkins Jr. imagines what Anheuser-Busch (BUD) CEO Augustus Busch IV is thinking as he fights a takeover from Belgian brewer InBev:



50-per cent market share doesn’t last forever. I read someplace there’s now three dozen subgenres of heavy metal, where once it was all just rock ‘n’ roll

Of course, the press thinks I’m just some jerk. They keep writing how I crashed my Corvette in college and killed a girl. Worst moment of my life and the media will never forgive me – for having a Corvette in college.

The lawyers say we don’t have a leg to stand on to reject $65 a share. They say if InBev raises its bid to $70, we’ll have to fold like an aluminium empty. So my new legacy will be . . . $75 a share!

More worrisome, admittedly, is a certain segment of our public. But they’ll get over it. Next day, the sun will come up. There will still be Clydesdales and Super Bowl ads.

Some other thoughts Mr. Busch may be having:

I’m never eating another waffle or piece of chocolate again! The Belgians ruin everything!

How about that Warren Buffett–just itching to sell my American icon? Can you believe everyone thinks he’s an American hero?

