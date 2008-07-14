Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Agrees to $70/Share Deal and Terrible Name

Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) board has voted, and it’s now official: we have a deal.



The good news: BUD shareholders get $70 a share.

The bad news: The new company is called “Anheuser-Busch InBev.”

You may want to drink beer made by a company called Anheuser-Busch InBev, but we don’t. Therefore, after the deal closes, we strongly recommend that the company immediately drop the name “InBev” (which was horrible to begin with) and revert to Anheuser-Busch. WSJ:

The companies plan to call the new brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev. Anheuser would have two seats on the board, people familiar with the matter said. The board would have 14 members, up from 12 currently on the InBev board.

The deal would cap Anheuser’s roughly 150 years of independence and create a global juggernaut. The new company would have net sales of about $36 billion a year, followed in size by London’s SABMiller PLC. The two companies have about 300 brands, including Anheuser’s Budweiser and Bud Light and InBev’s Stella Artois and Beck’s.

