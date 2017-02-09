Angus Young fooled Guns n' Roses into waiting on a plane at Sydney Airport last night

Riff-raff. Picture: Getty Images

AC/DC legend Angus Young is definitely in town, and still – excellently – behaving like a teenager.

GnR bassist Duff McKLagan just tweeted this:

Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney; 'airport security' wanted to do a check. We waited. It was Angus Young is an orange vest! — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) February 8, 2017

Brilliant. But also a huge teaser for Sydney fans waiting to see Axl, Slash and Duff reunite in Australia for the first time in 24 years on Friday and Saturday night.

Young and Rose have been pretty tight the past year or so. Rose stepped in for AC/DC last March when frontman Brian Johnson unexpectedly quit the Rock or Bust world tour, citing hearing issues.

Just after that was announced, Young joined Rose on stage at Coachella to lend a hand on “Whole Lotta Rosie” and “Riff Raff”:

Young is in Sydney visiting his ailing brother Malcolm, who has Alzheimer’s disease. But fans are now hoping he can find time for a cameo at ANZ Stadium.

Facebook fan page Guns Over Oz posted a rumour this morning that Guns n’ Roses “rehearsed a couple of AC/DC songs (most likely Riff Raff and Whole Lotta Rosie)”.

There might have been some over-excitement in that. The source of the rumour has now said “they were in fact playing Marselle by the Angels, easy mistake especially with no vocals”.

Still, Young now owes them for that plane prank.

“They also rehearsed Rose Tattoo’s Nice Boys,” Guns Over Oz admin Andrew Ong said. He hopes the Gunners will at least invite Angry Anderson, who’ll open both nights with Rose Tattoo, out for the song.

