'Two And A Half Men' Teen Can Thank His Spiritual Guide For Putting His $350K CBS Paycheck At Risk

Actor Angus T. Jones did a testimonial video for ForeRunner Chronicles, appearing here with his spiritual guide, Christopher Hudson.

On Monday, a bizarre video of Angus T.Jones — the 19-year-old actor who plays Jake on the hit CBS show “Two and a Half Men” — went viral after he slammed his own show, calling it “filth” and saying he no longer wanted to be a part of it.Despite earning a whopping $350,000 per episode, Jones, who has appeared on the show since he was 10-years-old, said in the video: “I’m on ‘Two And A Half Men’ and I don’t wanna be on it. Please stop watching it.'”



While TMZ reports that CBS execs have definitely seen the video, they aren’t saying anything about the insults just yet. Even outspoken show creator (and Charlie Sheen rival) Chuck Lorre has yet to say anything on the matter, and Jones’ reps haven’t reached out to CBS, either.

Miley Cyrus appeared on the show as Jones’ love interest last month.

Not so quiet, however, is Jones’ 42-year-old mother, Carey Jones, who told MailOnline she was worried for her famous son, saying: “I’m concerned he’s being exploited by the church.” She refused to comment further.In the bizarre testimonial video, Jones appears with a man named Christopher Hudson, who serves as the teen’s “spiritual guide.”

Jones reveals in the video that he found Hudson through his ForeRunner Chronicles video series, in which Hudson has discussed everything from why he believes Jay-Z has ties to the devil to how the NYC gas crisis can turn into a food crisis, forcing women to eat their own children — “Your baby might start looking like a chicken wing.”

During Jones’ video, he praised Hudson’s work, saying: “I love watching ForeRunner Chronicles … all the information is so great. Your videos have no doubt been a blessing to me.”

TMZ reached out to Hudson, who said he and Jones “have become close over the past year and share similar beliefs.”

Jones has not made any comment since the video — now at nearly a million clicks on YouTube — went viral on Monday.

Watch the controversial testimonial video below:

Angus T. Jones – the child actor who plays Jake on the hit show Two And A Half Men —

Now get familiar with the outlandish videos on ForeRunner Chronicles from Jones’ spiritual guide, Christopher Hudson:





