'Two And A Half Men' Actor Slams The Show And Wants People To Stop Watching It

Angus T. Jones – the child actor who plays Jake on the hit show Two And A Half Men — slammed his own show and revealed that he no longer wants to be a part of the CBS sitcom.



Here’s what Jones had to say in a bizarre video interview posted by spiritual website the Forerunner Chronicles (via Reddit):

“I’m on ‘Two And A Half Men’ and I don’t wanna be on it. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth.”

Watch Angus Jones’s “testimony” to the Forerunner Chronicles below:



