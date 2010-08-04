Fellow Banker: "Persecution Of RBS CEO Fred Goodwin Bore Shades Of Kristallnacht"

Angus Grossart, who chairs the private bank Noble Grossart Limited, stood up for former RBS CEO Fred Goodwin in an interview with The Guardian.



Apparently he said that his friend:

Goodwin had been made a “scapegoat” for the banking crisis in which RBS had to be bailed out by the government to the tune of £20bn.

The attacks bore “shades of Kristallnacht”, a 1938 anti-Jewish pogrom.

The attacks Grossart’s referring to really do seem extreme. Apparently people threw bricks through Goodwin’s windows.

“A lot of people, including those in government, were also involved in mistakes and they did not have bricks thrown through their windows.”

That’s crazy! At first glance the “Kristallnacht” comparison seems like a huge exaggeration, but it’s not! That’s exactly what happened on Kristallnacht. Windows were broken, and then… tons of people were murdered. Ok, so it’s kind of an exaggeration.

