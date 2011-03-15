Anguish Or Amusement: Charlie Sheen Edition

He’s a man of many words – many of which don’t make any sense.



Charlie Sheen, the man who helped make Two and a Half Men the number-one comedy on television, has been the talk of the town.

But while his fans, enemies and the general public argue over whether we’re simply laughing with him or at him, Sheen can’t stop talking.





No, really – he can’t.

And with over 2.5 million followers on Twitter, he’s not about to shut up. (Though I have to say – as of this writing, he hasn’t said anything particularly crazy today. What gives, Charlie!?)

While Sheen is not exactly a company or a product, he joins the ranks of Anguish Or Amusement subjects for a wide variety of reasons:

1. We, the viewing public, are in anguish over the media blitz surrounding the former CBS (NYSE: CBS) star.

2. We are also very amused…



…By the way comedians and sketch comedy shows have tackled Sheen’s recent television appearances.



3. To be honest, we’re just really, really amused.

So here we are, contemplating the value of the many Sheen-isms that have spread across the Internet, along with the many ideas they have inspired.

But are we really better off because of the Sheen antics (a little something I like to call, “Shantics”)?

If nothing else, the quality of late-night TV has soared since the Shantics began. His ridiculous behaviour begs to be made fun of, and comedians are more than happy to oblige.



He is a great interview subject, wouldn’t you say?

Still, I’m reluctant to end this story with any form of support for Sheen. While he may be responsible for inspiring what is arguably the greatest cold open Saturday Night Live has ever produced (if you haven’t seen it, check the video above), he is also responsible for the pain and suffering of his children and his current and former wives. If drugs and porn stars were the extent of his bad behaviour, the laughs could go on forever. But when you look past the tweets and crazy interviews, you find a man who is completely out of control. He’s on a speeding train, one that comedians and TV networks will happily ride until it crashes.

But at the rate he’s going, when that day finally comes, there won’t be anyone left to care.

Anguish Or Amusement is a new, ongoing feature at Benzinga aimed at discussing and dissecting the world of mainstream advertising. Stay tuned for future installments.

