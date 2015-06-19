This hilarious 'angry yoga' teacher says what everyone's really thinking during a workout

Yoga instructors are supposed to calmly lead you through your workout, leaving you refreshed and ready to take on the world at the end of an hour-long class.

Well, maybe not all yoga instructors. A satirical video called “22 Minutes: Angry Yoga” is an honest and hysterical look at what we’ve all thought while going through the motions of a workout.

With over 500,000 views, it’s seeing a surge of popularity with mums on Facebook recently, even though the video was produced and uploaded last October.

The video opens on a yoga studio, where a seemingly-relaxed yoga instructor looks like she’s about to lead a group.

But as soon as the class assumes the downward dog position, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary yoga class.

“Discover the present moment,” she yells, “and don’t think about this town.”

After a few more minutes she adds: “If I see one more man with a bun, not a ponytail, a bun…with an honest-to-God scrunchy…and those Birkenstocks…like he’s some kind of homeless samurai.”

When the class moves to what’s referred to as “tree pose,” the angry instructor asks the class to try to be “a tree standing up; not burnt to the ground or clear cut.”

“Just feel the weight of the world on your back, and it’s crushing you. But stay in the present because there is no future,” she continues.

The video ends with a narrator’s voice: “Sometimes, yoga doesn’t cut it. Ask your doctor if marijuana is right for you. A message from Canada’s medicinal pot growers.”

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.