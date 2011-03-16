Angry Upper East Side mum Sues Her Toddler's Pre-School For Ruining Her Ivy League Dreams

Photo: Bakati.com

An angry Upper East Side mum is suing her little girl’s preschool because she says her 4-year-old was forced to spend too much time with “with lesser-minded 2 and 3-year-olds” instead of “focusing on test preparation to get into an elite elementary school,” says the NY Post.In the lawsuit, Nicole Imprescia says her girl, Lucia, has pretty much had her Ivy League dreams destroyed because of the $19,000-a-year York Avenue Preschool.

According to the lawsuit, “getting a child into the Ivy League starts in nursery school” and apparently York Avenue promised Imprescia it would adequately prepare Lucia for a standardized test called the ERB, which she must pass to gain admission to the crème de la crème of New York’s elementary institutions.



Instead, York Avenue proved to be “just one big playroom,” the lawsuit claims, “still teaching plaintiff’s daughter about shapes and colours” at age 4. “In other words, there was no ‘curriculum designed for a specific age group’ also as promised.”

“This is about a theft where a business advertises as one thing and is actually another,” Imprescia’s attorney said, according to the Daily News.

Imprescia pulled her kid out of the school after only one month, but York Avenue won’t refund her $19,000. The school says Imprescia was well aware of the upfront, non-refundable payment when she signed Lucia up.

Imprescia’s suit said the school boasted of having an age-appropriate curriculum and a “high success rate in getting its students into high-calibre Manhattan elementary schools, both public and private.”

“Plaintiff’s daughter, as well as the sons and daughters of the other parents, were dumped amongst each other, notwithstanding their age differences,” the suit says.

