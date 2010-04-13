Angry Twitter App-Makers Plan Secret Meetings On How To Replace Twitter

Ev Williams takes a dip?

Photo: egarc2

Many of the people behind the mobile and desktop clients more people use to access Twitter than Twitter.com itself are very angry with Twitter management right now.They are so angry, in fact, that some of them are trying to figure out a way to do their business without Twitter itself.



They are upset because last week, Twitter’s top investor Fred Wilson called many of their applications product “hole-fillers” that make things for Twitter that Twitter would be better off making for itself.

Then, Twitter announced an “official” BlackBerry app. Then it acquired Atebits, the maker of Twitter app for the iPhone, Tweetie.

These developers and investors feel like Twitter is as popular as it is today thanks to their work, and that instead of supporting them, Twitter now plans to use its popularity to crush them. They are angry because they are alarmed.

And we’ve heard a growing group of them plan to do something about it.

Two sources deeply involved in the Twitter app world tell us that before Twitter holds its first ever developers conference this week, many developers attend secret meetings where they will discuss an “an open alternative” to Twitter.

“Discussion is not whether to launch an open federated standard,” says one source, “but when.”

This source tells us these meetings have a code name: Project Shark. “Angry sharks eat big fat #fail whales,” he explains.

Another source confirmed plans for these meetings, and told us their purpose is to…

Get a little more coordinated as the opposition.

Talk about things they want from Twitter — mostly more transparency and better access to the API.

To talk about an open alternative.

