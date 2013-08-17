Angry San Franciscans Are Putting Up Signs To Tell A Startup Founder To Leave The City

Earlier this week, a startup founder in San Francisco wrote a rant in a blog post outlining all the reasons he hates living there. He moved from New York to northern California to participate in a top-notch accelerator program, Y Combinator.

The founder, Peter Shih, now claims his post was meant to be “humorous satire.” Some San Francisco residents don’t see it that way. Now, someone is putting up posters telling him to move back to New York and urging others to boycott his payments company, Celery.

Here’s a picture of the poster which was tweeted to Business Insider, below.

To see the post that made residents so angry, read this.

Posters already up in SoMa demanding Peter Shih go back to New York… cc: @ajs pic.twitter.com/hERtNUvzVg

— Arnie Gullov-Singh (@arnie) August 16, 2013

