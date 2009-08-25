Angry Pitcher Becomes Hedgie

Who ever said you needed an MBA or be a quant genius to become a hedgie and run other people’s millions?



Former major league pitcher Todd Stottlemyre — an ex-member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks — recently launched Desert Shores Capital, a hedge fund focusing on fast-paced momentum trading:

NYPost: We certainly wish him and his partner, Joe “Upside Trader” Donohue, all the best. But it may not be the best time for ex-jocks to try and make a go of it managing other people’s money.

After all, news of Lenny Dykstra’s fantastic blow-up are still reverberating in videos all around the Web

Dykstra, a former All-Star, recently filed personal bankruptcy while trying to build a financial-advice empire. The disaster included a failed magazine.

Still, Stottlemyre could face a tough road convincing folks he’s got the goods given the recent string of flops pro athletes have had with careers in finance. In addition to Dykstra, ex-Dallas Cowboy player Michael Kiselak was recently charged with misleading investors and potentially losing them millions

And just this month, former NBA player Grant Gondrezick pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud involving the sale of 24 homes.

His clients might want to take it easy with him. Money is no laughing matter for Sottlemyre. In 1994, he and Blue Jays teammate Dave Stewart were both arrested in Florida for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest — a dispute that stemmed from their refusal to pay a $3 fee at a nightclub.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.