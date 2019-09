Earlier we wondered whether the CNBC planned to give equal time to Peter Schiff’s opponents in the Connecticute Senate race. They’re not. But, over on CNBC’s more liberal sister network MSNBC, host Ed Schultz tore into Schiff last night (via CrossingWallStreet), so that pretty much balances things out.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.