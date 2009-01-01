Angry Madoff Investors Vent On Amazon Listing For Wife's Cookbook

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about Ruth Madoff’s cookbook, climbing the charts on Amazon. But not everyone who seeks out The Great Chefs Of America Cook Kosher wants to buy the book. The review section has become a soundingboard for angry Madoff investors to lash out at Bernie—and the book’s recipes.



Page Six: SOME people defrauded by Bernie Madoff are turning on his bookkeeping wife, Ruth, and voicing their opinions publicly on Amazon.com..[F]our out of the five reviews are recent. M. Steiner writes, “It is a sad day for Jews who have been slaughtered by one of their own. I wonder how Ruthie feels having defrauded old people in the country clubs. I wonder how these meals she wrote about are going down people’s throats. Her family should be nailed to the bull on Wall Street.” David Nelson says, “She was a part of it too . . . My prediction: she may be able to eat kosher in prison but it ain’t gonna be cooked by any great chefs!” And “Flat Broke” writes: “Hope [the book] sells a lot of copies. $50 billion is an awful lot of money to repay.” On top of that, one book buyer told us, “Her recipes were awful.”

