Angry congressman warns protester: 'I'll drop your a--'

YouTube Rep. Steve Knight confronts anti-immigration protesters.

Rep. Steve Knight (R-California) recently got in a heated confrontation with an anti-immigration protest.

Video of the exchange, apparently outside an open house at his Simi Valley office, was posted Tuesday on Political Wire. Knight clearly did not appreciate one protester who got in his face.

“If you touch me again, I’ll drop your a–, alright?” Knight told him.

The protesters accused Knight of voting for “amnesty” and referenced the recent Homeland Security funding debate. Conservatives insisted the annual legislation to provide money for the agency include provisions undermining President Barack Obama’s executive actions that shielded millions from deportation.

However, after Senate Democrats successfully filibustered the bill going after Obama’s executive orders, House Republicans, including Knight, relented and passed a so-called “clean” funding bill that did not block the president’s executive orders. In his conversation with the protesters, Knight insisted he never voted to support Obama’s immigration policy.

“I never voted for amnesty. Never, ever,” he told them.

Knight’s office told Business Insider that the congressman was on a plane and would be able to provide comment on the incident later.

Watch video of the confrontation below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.