Angry Clients Storm Madoff HQ

As seen here, the headquarters of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities are something of a zoo as angry clients demand their money. Unfortunately, there’s not going to be much help for them. Their money isn’t insured by anyone, and they won’t be able to collect from anyone (though watch the lawsuits fly!).



Courtesy of Google Street View, here’s a picture outside of Madoff’s building during happier times.Are you in the area of 855, 3rd Ave? Let us know what the scene is like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.