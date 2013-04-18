Law Student Tells Burger King Exactly How Much He Hated Working There

By jpellgen on FlickrThe website Passive Aggressive Notes has posted what it calls a “whopper of a resignation” letter.



The unnamed guy who wrote the letter was “resigning” from his job at Burger King because he was going to law school.

He said he hated the fast food giant and people who worked there, including “my fellow employees that cannot speak the language.”

He concludes saying he didn’t need references because he’s heading to a “real job” and law school.

The Burger King worker who submitted the letter said it was written by an employee who “pretended to like everyone” but had “finally had enough of working in the inferno we call Burger King.”

Here’s the letter:

