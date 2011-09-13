Angry Birds Theme Park Takes Off in China

An Angry Birds theme park opened in China, highlighting the game’s popularity and giving its creator another way to profit from the mobile app.



The Window of the World park recently welcomed visitors into the Angry Birds section of its Changsha-based attraction, offering them a chance to slingshot plush birds at green pig balloons ensconced in toy brick castles.

“This [Angry Birds park] serves as a method for people to purge themselves and to gain happiness,” a park official told the Chinese site Gamersky.com.

The theme park’s marketing manager Ye Xiumei says Window of the World will host the Angry Birds exhibit until the end of September. Until then, it will sit next to a replica of Mount Rushmore in the park’s American section.

However, the park set up its exhibit without consulting Angry Birds maker Rovio, which would allow the Finnish company to file an intellectual property infringement lawsuit.

Angry Birds does not appear angry at Window of the World, however, and may forge a profitable partnership instead.

Daisy Yang, a spokeswoman for Rovio China, said, “We would welcome a partnership, but Rovio would need to give them permission to use the Angry Birds game.”

Both companies stand to benefit from linking up. Rovio would generate profits from a licensing deal and expand its brand, and Window of the World would be able to boast the credibility an official endorsement would bring.

Rovio isn’t in desperate need of more money, however, with an estimated worth of $1.2 billion. Zynga and Walt Disney, among others, are reportedly courting the game maker, whose profits soared to nearly $140 million from its plush toys, cookbooks, baby clothes and even costumes.

Rovio’s potential partnership with Window on the World may bring more profits and attract even more players, eventually propelling Angry Birds to its goal of an IPO.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

