Angry Birds Jingle New Theme Song For NBA Timeouts?

Attend an NBA game, or simply watch one on TV, and you’ll hear music that’s become synonymous with sports. Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is)” comes to mind.



Well, now you can add Angry Birds to the list.

We’re not sure who started it, but the familiar Angry Birds jingle has become a part of basketball. During a recent Orlando Magic regular season game, the catchy theme played in the background during a timeout.

This isn’t the first time video games have invaded the sports world. You’ll routinely hear the Super Mario Bros. gold coin sound effect when a player makes a free throw, and the “Mario’s dead” music when a player misses.

Having the entire track to Angry Birds, though, is huge. Just goes to show how immensely popular Rovio’s casual App has become.

Now let’s see if it helps Dwight Howard make a free throw.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

