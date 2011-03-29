Angry Birds – The Movie Trailer

Funny spoof clip but sort of what’s wrong with society when a video game for your phone becomes this wildly popular. I can almost see this being produced just to capitalise on those who have made the game so popular and can’t resist not going to watch it.



I never have owed a cell and refuse to for various reasons, and at the top of the list is that their nothing more than a distraction with the gazillions of apps that you can waste hours a day playing on. Yes their are a few minor intriguing ones and even useful, but they don’t outweigh the negatives in my opinion.

I think I’m at the tail end of an era where most didn’t have cell phones until after they graduated and I see no real need to have one now.

These days elementary children have their own phone which is totally unnecessarily in my opinion and makes me wonder what society will look like in 25 years when everybody walking down the street has their nose buried in their phones playing games, chatting to their friends, or listening to music… instead of enjoying life around them.

Wait…that’s what it’s like now.

