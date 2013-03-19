Angry Birds Starts Stuffing Cartoons In Its Apps As It Tries To Become Disney

Jay Yarow

Rovio, the company behind the runaway success Angry Birds, has long said it doesn’t want to be just a gaming company. It wants to be a media giant just like Disney.

It has started its trek towards Disney-like mega media success by putting cartoons in its app.

BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield has a video showing how Angry Birds now offers users the option to watch some Angry Birds-based cartoons.

As he points out, Rovio says it has 1.7 billion apps downloaded. This gives it a pretty healthy base to launch a series of cartoons.

We don’t know if this will be successful or not, but it’s certainly an interesting way to launch a new media company.

Watch the video to see how it works.

