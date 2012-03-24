Rovio CEO: Angry Birds Space WILL Come To Windows Phone

Photo: Screenshot

Windows Phone users must have thrown a big enough fit yesterday for Rovio come out and clarify that it won’t be blowing off the new Angry Birds Space game on the Microsoft mobile operating system.”We are working towards getting Angry Birds Space to WP7,” Rovio CEO Mikael Hed told Reuters.



He did not announce when the game will arrive on the platform, but noted that translating the application into WP7 format will take some time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.