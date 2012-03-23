Zynga's $200 Million Acquisition Has Already Been Dethroned

Angry Birds Space, released today, just kicked Draw Something out from its top spot as the paid app in the Apple App Store.



OMGPOP, the developer behind Draw Something, was just acquired by Zynga for $200 million after it turned into a runaway success and topped the App Store.

Now it looks like it’s still no match for the Angry Birds phenomenon.

If you haven’t played it yet, you should — because it’s awesome. You can pick it up for $0.99 for the iPhone.

Click here for a walkthrough of the game >

