Angry Birds Space Downloaded 10 Million Times in Three Days

Angry Birds Space, the newest gravity-bending instalment in the Angry Birds franchise, has been downloaded 10 million times in three days.It kicked Draw Something out of the top spot on the Apple App Store just hours after it came out, immediately dethroning a ~$200 million acquisition that happened just last week.



Draw Something took about five weeks to hit 20 million downloads. It looks like it still isn’t a match for the Angry Birds phenomenon.

If you haven’t played it yet, you should — because it’s awesome. You can pick it up for $0.99 for the iPhone.

