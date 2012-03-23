Angry Birds Space Is Out And It's Amazing!

Photo: Screenshot

The wait is over. Rovio just released Angry Birds Space.



Yes, it’s awesome.

Instead of the same old boring physics as other Angry Birds titles, this one uses a combination of gravity wells and zero-G to launch your birds into orbit around tiny planetoids.

It’s a blast.

By the way, it doesn’t end with Angry Birds Space. Rovio has plans to make four more Angry Birds games before the year is up.

Angry Birds Space is available on pretty much every major platform. Download it for iPhone ($0.99), iPad ($2.99), Android (Free, ad-supported), Mac ($4.99), and PC ($5.95).

