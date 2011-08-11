With A Big Screen "Angry Birds" On The Way, Here's How 10 Movies Based On Video Games Fared

Rovio Entertainment isn’t about to let its prize property “Angry Birds” max out on a cell phone screen.
They’re thinking much bigger — cineplex bigger.
With former Marvel execs on their side and a “Rio” tie-in already under their belts, the birds look ready to take the box office.
But let’s face it — even the most popular video games don’t always translate well.
