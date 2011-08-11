With A Big Screen "Angry Birds" On The Way, Here's How 10 Movies Based On Video Games Fared

Megan Angelo
angry birds

Rovio Entertainment isn’t about to let its prize property “Angry Birds” max out on a cell phone screen.

They’re thinking much bigger — cineplex bigger.

With former Marvel execs on their side and a “Rio” tie-in already under their belts, the birds look ready to take the box office.

But let’s face it — even the most popular video games don’t always translate well.

Video game movies were big in the 90s -- and they're not the only staple of the decade coming back.

