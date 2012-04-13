WARNING: There's A Fake Version Of Angry Birds For Android That Takes Control Of Your Phone

Photo: Rovio

Rovio, the game company behind the popular Angry Birds franchise, just sent out a warning on its website that there’s a fake version of Angry Birds Space in the Android Market containing some nasty malware.All Things D points to a report by research firm Sophos that says the fake version of Angry Birds Space gives hackers almost complete control over your phone. It can even direct your phone to any website without your permission.



The malware is actually a fully functional version of Angry Birds Space, but installs malicious code in the background.

To protect yourself, only download Angry Birds Space from the official Google Play market on your phone. Don’t trust versions of the game from third-party app stores.

