Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports $200 Million In Revenue, $71 Million In Profit For 2012

Rovio Entertainment SVP, Henri Holm

Rovio, the company that makes the popular Angry Birds game, reported just under $200 million in revenue for 2012. It also reported $71 million in profit for the year.



The Finnish company reports that its full year revenue grew by 101 per cent in 2012, up from approximately $96 million in 2011.

In 2012, Rovio teamed up with companies like NASA, Walmart, and National Geographic to widen its reach. It also released four new games: Angry Birds Space, Amazing Alex, Bad Piggies, and Angry Birds Star Wars. But games aren’t the only way Rovio makes money; it has a huge consumer product division that sells tons of Angry Bird stuffed animals, T-shirts, and other branded gear.

Rovio has huge ambitions, last year CMO Pete Vesterbacka revealed that his company wants to emulate Disney with the goal of being a much larger entertainment brand. In 2011 Rovio turned down a $2 billion acquisition offer from Zynga.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.