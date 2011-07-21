Are You Ready To Play Angry Birds On Your TV?

Photo: Dylan Love

Roku’s newest generation of streaming media devices will come preloaded with Angry Birds. Soon you’ll be firing birds out of slingshots to pop pigs, all on your television.For the unfamiliar, Roku makes streaming media devices — hook a Roku up to your home entertainment system and it will automatically find your iTunes library and video content and play it over your WiFi network.



That was the extent of capability for previous generation devices. But the Roku 2 adds gaming capabilities and will even have some social networking features available.

There’s no specific launch date, but it should be here before the summer is over.

