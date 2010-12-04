Photo: Nathan Rupert via Flickr (cc)

Is there a single new mobile brand that has become as ubiquitous as fast as Angry Birds, the addictive little casual game that started on the iPhone and is now EVERYWHERE?On the subway ride home the other night, we stood next to a guy playing Angry Birds on his Droid X. On the way to our Ignition 2010 conference this morning, we stood next to a guy playing Angry Birds on his iPhone.



When we were standing in an airport last month, people were talking about Angry Birds. People dressed up as Angry Birds for Halloween.

Everywhere we go, Angry Birds is there.

And now you can even buy Angry Birds plush toys.

We were wondering what a good analogy for Angry Birds might be, but Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber beat us to it on a recent episode of his “Talk Show” podcast.

Angry Birds is the new Pac-Man.

Now let’s see if it has staying power.

Angry Birds games are currently the #1 and #2 most popular apps in the iPhone App Store, with the new “Angry Birds Seasons” in the most popular slot.

Will the craze last? Will EA own it by this time next year? Will its fame continue to move offline?

