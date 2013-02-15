Angry Birds Is Starting Its Own Ad Business [THE BRIEF]

Photo: BlueStacks

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:There are Angry Birds clothes, toys, movies, amusement parks, and now there’s an Angry Birds ad business. Rather than continuing to allow a third party network to support its in-game display ads, Rovio gain advertising revenue from its own integrated ad unit. Ad Age reports that it will mostly use native ads that integrate into the game itself. Rovio has poached an enviable roster of talent to staff the effort, including former MTV exec Betsy Flounders Novak and former Millennial Media exec Matt Pfeffer. Former Fox Digital exec Andrew Stalbow is EVP/strategic partnerships, Ad Age notes. We previously told you that Mack McKelvey, the former svp marketing at Millennial, left the company in December to work as a consultant to Rovio. The gamemaker is also hiring account execs for its Chicago, Los Angeles and New York offices.



Porsche is down to five agencies to be its official creative agency of record. Finalists include McKinney, CP+B Miami, Droga5, Olson, and Cramer-Krasselt.

Here are the Cannes Lions’ 16 jury presidents.

McGarryBowen cut about 10 people in Chicago — or about five per cent of that office.

Panera’s new ads focus on social consciousness, highlighting that it donates its bread after closing.

Betterment, a goal-based online investing program, made a hire from the advertising world. Mike Ma, former head of retail advertising and prospect marketing at the Vanguard Group, is Betterment’s new chief growth officer. The company also hired Daniel Egan, a former behavioural finance specialist at Barclays, as its director of behavioural finance and investing.

Kim Corrigan joined Rosetta as a partner in the health care vertical. She was previously an EVP group managing director at DraftFCB.

Trademob, a European ad tech startup, just opened up a San Francisco office.

Best Western launched a new ad campaign called “Stay With People Who Care.” Gotham Inc made the spots, which focus on customer care. Initiative Media did the media buying.

