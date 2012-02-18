Angry Birds In Space? Sure, Why Not

Rovio just released a teaser for “Angry Birds Space.”
Yep, you heard that right. Here’s what Rovio’s Sini Matikainen told AllThingsD:
Angry Birds Space is a completely new game with innovative new gameplay, but with some of the familiar Angry Birds elements that fans already know and love — plus some surprises.
Very specific. The full teaser is below.
