Angry Birds In Space? Sure, Why Not

Rovio just released a teaser for “Angry Birds Space.”



Yep, you heard that right. Here’s what Rovio’s Sini Matikainen told AllThingsD:

Angry Birds Space is a completely new game with innovative new gameplay, but with some of the familiar Angry Birds elements that fans already know and love — plus some surprises.

Very specific. The full teaser is below.

