Angry Birds Hits 140 Million Downloads, Eyes China

By Ben Strauss

The insanely popular Angry Birds has just pushed past 140 million downloads (that includes both paid and free versions) just over 16 months after its initial release to the iOS platforms. The game is performing exceedingly well, and has been surging in downloads with the launch on Android, Windows and other video gaming systems.

Speaking at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, Rovio boss Peter Vesterbacka made note of the new milestone in game downloads. He stated that the goal is to hit China running; the team behind Angry Birds believes they can get past 100 million downloads this year in China.

Angry Birds sells for 99 cents for the paid version. As Rovio is private, there is no way to tell exactly how many downloads remain paid versus free, which removes the chance of an accurate revenue figure coming from the title.

