Guess How Many Times Angry Birds Has Been Downloaded

Photo: Nathan Rupert via Flickr (cc)

Rovio’s Peter Vesterbacka just announced that Angry Birds has been downloaded over 200 million times across all platforms.Vesterbacka made the announcement at the paidContent Mobile conference.



There are three separate Angry Birds games: Angry Birds, Angry Birds Seasons, and Angry Birds Rio. The apps run on Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Google Chrome.

At $0.99 for the smartphone app and $4.99 for the iPad app. (You can get it free on Android, but it’s ad-supported.)

You do the maths.

On top of the app’s success, Vesterbacka says an Angry Birds book will launch this summer with distribution through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Google. Plus, the company is working with animators for its own Angry Birds movie.

And then there’s the merchandise. Rovio has deals with manufacturers in China for Angry Birds gear such as lunchboxes and toys.

