The Newest Angry Birds Racing Game Will Have You Hooked Right Away

Rovio just released Angry Birds GO!, a racing game for iOS, in celebration of Angry Birds’ fourth birthday.

It’s like a hybrid of two of my all-time favourite games growing up: Mario Kart and Crash Bandicoot.

In Angry Birds GO!, the pigs and the birds are still battling each other. But this time it’s on the race course.

To play the game, you can either use your touchscreen or your phone’s accelerometer to steer. Gamers get to drive the iconic red bird, the King Pig, Chuck, Terence, Stella, or the Mustache Pig.

When you first start the game, you get to drive the iconic red bird. As you continue to play, you earn in-app cash that you can use to upgrade your vehicle or buy new ones.

There’s also a variety of race tracks, “stunt” roads, air courses, and off-road races. In some courses, you even get to slingshot your bird forward to give it a head start. During the race, you can use your respective character’s special powers to knock opponents off of the road.

But just like Candy Crush Saga, unfortunately, you can only play the game so much at any given time. Each character gets five units of energy, which deplete with each race. Once you run out of energy, you have to wait for it to recharge. Each unit of energy takes about 10 minutes to recharge.

Check out some screenshots below.

