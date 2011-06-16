Guess How Many Downloads Angry Birds Gets EACH DAY

Photo: mseckington via Flickr

How many times do you think Angry Birds is downloaded each day?More than a million a day.



Angry Birds maker Rovio’s “Mighty Eagle” Peter Vesterbacka made the announcement at a mobile conference, TheNextWeb reports.

Wow.

Keep in mind most of those downloads are paid. And keep in mind that Angry Birds has been the top downloaded app for many months now, and so in all logic its growth should be slowing down. But instead it’s accelerating.

