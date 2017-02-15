The company behind 'Angry Birds' is laying off around 10% of staff

Rovio, the company behind hit mobile game “Angry Birds”, is cutting its workforce by almost 10%, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Finnish company currently employs over 400 staff but up to 35 jobs are expected to be lost as part of a restructure.

Kaisu Karvala, a spokeswoman for Rovio, told The Wall Street Journal that staff affected include those working in Rovio’s animation unit, in addition to staff in managerial and support roles.

Staff working in Rovio’s games division will not be impacted, Karvala said.

The original “Angry Birds” game, in which players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds’ eggs, remains the top paid mobile app of all time, and Rovio exploited the brand early on by licensing its use on a string of consumer products.

But with no new hit games, profits dropped and Rovio slashed more than 300 jobs in 2014 and 2015.

