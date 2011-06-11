Angry Birds Is Publishing A Cookbook Full Of Egg Recipes

Photo: mseckington via Flickr

How’s this for branding?Rovio, the creator of the wildly popular game Angry Birds, will self-publish a cookbook of egg recipes as an app and an actual book (via Mashable).



Peter Vesterbacka, Rovio’s head of marketing and business development, announced the game companies publishing plans at the Open Mobile Summit in London.

From Mashable:

Vesterbacka said Rovio’s Angry Birds cookbook will be targeted at families and include mostly egg-based recipes.

The title will be self-published and likely distributed by Amazon, Apple and Barnes & Noble, in book form and as an ebook app, with Rovio banking 90% of all sales.

The company has already seriously capitalised on the viral app, selling millions of plush bird toys and t-shirts.

Can you guess how many times Angry Birds has been downloaded?

