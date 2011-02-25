Angry Birds Coming To Windows Phone

Photo: Nathan Rupert via Flickr (cc)

Windows Phone users can finally get addicted to Angry Birds like the rest of us.Microsoft confirmed today in a blog post that Angry Birds is coming to Windows Phone 7 and will support Xbox Live tie-ins like achievements and leaderboards. The game has been downloaded more than 50 million times on all platforms and is the top-selling iPhone app of all time.



It’s good sign that Microsoft is getting some traction with developers as it tries to compete with the hundreds of thousands of apps available for the iPhone and Android platforms, which have been around much longer.

There’s also some funny history here: as TechFlash reported last October, Microsoft posted a page with the Angry Birds logo ahead of the launch of Windows Phone 7, hinting that it would be available on the new phone at its November launch. Angry Birds developer Rovio got peeved and tweeted “We have NOT committed to doing a Windows Phone 7 version. Microsoft posted the Angry Birds icon on their site without our permission.”

