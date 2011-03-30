US

This Kid Is The World Champion Of Angry Birds

Dylan Love

Nineteen-year old Jonas Koivula won the Angry Birds Championship in Finland this past weekend. The championship was held bracket-style, with competitors squaring off one on one until Koivula was the only one left.

The all-day event featured some drop-in appearances from Finnish celebrities and athletes.

Koivula won some Nokia N8 smartphones and an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood.

See the video below for more.

