This Kid Is The World Champion Of Angry Birds

Nineteen-year old Jonas Koivula won the Angry Birds Championship in Finland this past weekend. The championship was held bracket-style, with competitors squaring off one on one until Koivula was the only one left.



The all-day event featured some drop-in appearances from Finnish celebrities and athletes.

Koivula won some Nokia N8 smartphones and an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood.

See the video below for more.

