Angry Birds Blows Off Windows Phone -- Sees No Reason To Develop Game For Also-Ran Platform

The mobile industry has coalesced around two development platforms: Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.BlackBerry has tanked, Nokia has dumped Symbian, and PalmOS has imploded.



Microsoft, meanwhile, in a desperate attempt to become relevant in the new world, has launched “Windows Phone” and partnered with Nokia to try to grab back some market share.

Microsoft has exceedingly high (delusional?) hopes for the Windows Phone platform. A Microsoft executive recently predicted that Windows Phone would quickly blow past Apple’s iPhone in China and then take down Android as well.

The trouble is that the most important mobile developers still view the platform as an also-ran.

Rovio, for example, has no plans to launch its newest blockbuster “Angry Birds” game on Windows Phone.

Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichmann wrote up the bad news:

“We’re the No. 1 app in the Windows Phone app store, but it’s a big undertaking to support it, and you have to completely rewrite the application,” Peter Vesterbacka, chief marketing officer of the game’s maker, Rovio Entertainment Oy, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Rovio, which yesterday started selling the game for Apple Inc.’s iPhone and handsets running Google Inc.’s Android platform, has no plans to release “Angry Birds Space” on Windows Phone, he said.

This is a major blow to Windows Phone and Nokia — so much of one that we wouldn’t be surprised to see the companies go running to Rovio with sacks full of cash to persuade them to develop a Windows Phone version of the game.

But it’s an illustration of how much of a “Hail Mary” pass Microsoft’s latest mobile effort is.

