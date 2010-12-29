Angry Birds: "Apple Will Be Number One For A Very Long Time"

Photo: Flickr/Astroot

Apple’s iOS is still a much better platform for developers, and will remain so for a long time, says Angry Birds development lead Peter Vesterbacka in an interview to Tech N Marketing.Why? Two main reasons: Apple got “so many things right” when designing the platform, and it’s easier to make money from paid apps.



Vesterbacka also has some not very nice words about Google‘s Android. It’s just very hard to charge for apps on Android. And it’s not that open because it’s very “Google-centric”. Fragmentation is a big problem, too — not device fragmentation, but ecosystem fragmentation, like carriers adding their own app stores and adding extraneous stuff to the system.

