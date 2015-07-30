'Angry Birds' is attempting a comeback by getting back to the basics

I’ll admit it: When mobile game developer Rovio announced their fifteenth “Angry Birds” title would be an official sequel, I rolled my eyes. But this trailer, with its brief, soaring squack-chestral soundtrack and teased new moves, leaves me wanting more. We’ll see if that remains the case after the first five minutes playing the game on the subway when it launches on July 30.

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.