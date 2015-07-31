Angry Birds 2 is finally here

There’s finally an official sequel to Angry Birds, simply called Angry Birds 2, and it arrived on iPhone and Android Thursday.

A smash hit since it was released in 2009, Angry Birds has spawned many offspring, from Angry Birds Star Wars to Angry Birds Rio. But it never had a true heir, never a game it was comfortable labelling Angry Birds 2 — until now.

But today you can find out whether the wait for the crown prince of the Angry Birds kingdom was worth it. The game promises “a new era of addictive slingshot gameplay,” complete with scheming boss pigs and even more destruction.

The birds, it would seem, are also angrier than ever.

Rovio, Angry Birds’ creator, is no doubt hoping this formal sequel will serve to revive interest in a flagging brand. The mobile games maker reported its operating profit fell 73% last year because of a drop in its licensing business.

Head over to the App Store or the Google Play store to check out Angry Birds 2.

You can watch a gameplay video of the new game below:

