'Angry Birds,' the game that never went away, is getting a sequel on July 30

Rovio This is the first ‘Angry Birds,’ though we’re betting the sequel won’t look too different.

Ready your flingers, “Angry Birds” addicts. The series will strain app store servers July 30 as millions of fans download the brand new sequel: “Angry Birds 2.”

Of course, there’s something a bit strange about calling this game a “sequel.” Rovio has stuffed the app store with “Angry Birds” spin offs — and Finland and China with real world theme parks. This game is more like “Angry Birds 16,” so to earn the “2” in its title, it will have to include some truly game-changing new features while remaining true to the original spirit of slingshot-driven bird-on-pig warfare.

While you wait in anticipation of enraged avian glory, I recommend a daily training regime to prepare for battle. Finger-lifts, ice baths for your hands, and meditation exercises should do nicely.

We don’t yet know what the game will actually look like (or if you’ll be able to distinguish it from the first one), but here’s one of the promotional images they have release so far:

Rovio Are you pumped?

