Angry Birds Is About To Get A $1.2 Billion Valuation

Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds, is in talks to take on more funding in a round that would value the company at $1.2 billion, Douglas MacMillan at Bloomberg reports.



The funding is said to be a “strategic investment” from an entertainment company. MacMillan doesn’t say who it is, but his story speculates that it could be Zynga, EA, Disney, or News Corp.

With Disney or News Corp. as investors, it would gain access to expertise on making movies and TV shows, which is something it wants to do.

rumours have been floating that Zynga and Rovio are in talks on some sort of partnership or acquisition. Zynga has a lot of cash on hand, plus it has a $1 billion line of credit. If it wanted to make a play for Angry Birds it could.

