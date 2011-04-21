Check Out Pictures Of Defunct Anglo Irish Bank Getting Stripped Of Its Name

Susan Daly

THREE LITTLE WORDS can pack a lot of power.

Three words in particular – Anglo Irish Bank – were in the spotlight today as they were removed from outside the toxic bank’s St Stephen’s Green HQ.

Onlookers, bemused tourists and a pack of photographers and TV cameras witnessed the removal of possibly the most-hated moniker in recent Irish history. Several vehicles honked their horns in approval in the post-lunchtime traffic round the Green – including the driver of a cash-in-transit van.

Will the removal of the name from the Anglo Irish facade right the wrongs of the Irish financial collapse? No.

Was it cathartic? Probably.

GOING…

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GONE

Anglo Irish Bank

Photo: thejournal.ie

