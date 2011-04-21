Check Out Pictures Of Defunct Anglo Irish Bank Getting Stripped Of Its Name

THREE LITTLE WORDS can pack a lot of power.



Three words in particular – Anglo Irish Bank – were in the spotlight today as they were removed from outside the toxic bank’s St Stephen’s Green HQ.

Onlookers, bemused tourists and a pack of photographers and TV cameras witnessed the removal of possibly the most-hated moniker in recent Irish history. Several vehicles honked their horns in approval in the post-lunchtime traffic round the Green – including the driver of a cash-in-transit van.

Will the removal of the name from the Anglo Irish facade right the wrongs of the Irish financial collapse? No.

Was it cathartic? Probably.

GOING…

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GOING…

Photo: thejournal.ie

…GONE

Photo: thejournal.ie

